Published: - Sep 24, 2020

Tehran Times - Primeira Liga side C.D. Santa Clara have signed Iranian forward Shahriar Moghanlou on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old striker has penned a three-year contract with the Portuguese club.

Moghanlou played for Paykan in Iran Professional League last season and scored 13 goals in 14 matches.

He had been linked with a move to Iranian clubs Persepolis and Tractor.