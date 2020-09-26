Published: - Sep 26, 2020

PLDC - One of the features of the upcoming Iran Professional League (IPL) is the decrease in the average age of coaches of the teams.

During recent years, coaches in IPL were being transferred from one team to another as one could rarely see rising of new Iranian coaches. But the 20th IPL which is slated to start soon is expected to introduce a younger generation of coaches and staff.

The average age of 19th IPL coaches was roughly 51 but the figure has been so far decreased to 45.

Among 16 teams present in the league, all but Esteghlal have chosen a younger coach. Tractor sees the most drastic change in this regard as 70-year-old Mustafa Denizli has been replaced with 48-year-old Alireza Mansourian.

The youngest coach also comes from another Tabriz-based team, Mashine Sazi, where 33-year-old Vahid Bayatlou has found a chance to lead a team in the Iran’s top league.

Yahya Golmohammadi and Alireza Mansourian who some two years ago were being considered as youngest coaches are now entering the club of more experienced as their teams give them the chance to gain achievements before turning 50.

Mohammad Rabiei with Mes Rafsanjan, Javad Nekounam with Foolad FC, Moharram Navidkia with Sepahan, and Mehdi Rahmati with Shahr Khodro are among other young coaches who will quest for experience in the season to come.