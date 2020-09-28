Published: - Sep 28, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran's Persepolis football club will meet Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in the 2020 AFC Champions League (West) quarter-finals in the west region.

Persepolis, runners-up in 2018, will play Pakhtakor on Wednesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Saturday's semi-final also will be played at the same venue. The two quarter-finals and semi-final will be one-legged affairs.

Persepolis sealed their quarter-final berth in dramatic fashion on Sunday, with Issa Alekasir scoring an 88th minute winner for the Iran Pro League champions against Qatar's Al Sadd SC.

Al Nassr and Al Ahli will play in an all-Saudi Arabia clash in another quarters.

None of the four West Zone quarter-finalists have won the AFC Champions League before, with Al Ahli Saudi and Persepolis finishing runners-up in 2012 and 2018 respectively. Al Ahli Saudi were also runners-up in the 1985-86 season of the Asian Club Championship.

Pakhtakor were semi-finalists in 2003 and 2004 while Al Nassr, runners-up in the 1995 Asian Club Championship, will be appearing in their second successive AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

Quarter-finals

Fixtures

Al Nassr (KSA) vs Al Ahli Saudi FC (KSA)

Wednesday 16:40 (UTC +3)

Persepolis FC (IRN) vs Pakhtakor (UZB)

Wednesday 20:45 (UTC +3)