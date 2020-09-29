Published: - Sep 29, 2020

PLDC - Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi has arrived in the Turkish capital of Istanbul on Tuesday after being linked with three Turkish teams.

The Turkish outlet ‘Fanatik’ reported that Trabzonspor eyes the 26-year-old midfielder and that Karimi is in Turkey to discuss the contract with the club’s officials.

Meanwhile, the player’s agent Sina Ranjbaran said: “Galatasaray, İstanbul Başakşehir, and Trabzonspor are three Turkish teams that have expressed interest in Karimi. Also, three Qatari teams want him but his priority is playing in Turkey.”

Karimi started his professional career in Sepahan from 2012 to 2016 and played for Croatian sides Dinamo Zagreb and Lokomotiva in the 2016-2017 season. He then returned to Sepahan for a season before joining Esteghlal in 2018 and becoming one of the key players of the team in the midfield.