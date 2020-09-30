Published: - Sep 30, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran national football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will be absent in two friendly matches against Mali and Uzbekistan.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who joined Belgian top-flight team Antwerp in July, has suffered a groin injury.

According to gva.be, Beiranvand will be sidelined for several weeks.

Iran are scheduled to meet Uzbekistan on Oct. 8 in Tashkent as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Dragan Skocic’s men will also play Mali on Oct. 13 in Antalya, Turkey.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran, who sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain, have four must-win matches ahead in the competition.