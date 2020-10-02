Published: - Oct 02, 2020

Tehran Times - Austrian football club St. Pölten have completed the signing of Iranian defensive midfielder Reza Asadi.

Asadi, 24, has joined the Austrian football team on a two-year contract from Tractor.

Sportklub Niederösterreich St. Pölten are an Austrian association football club from Sankt Pölten, capital of the Austrian state of Lower Austria.

St. Pölten play in the Austrian Bundesliga, which is the top tier of the Austrian football league system.