Tasnim – AEK Athens booked a place at the preliminary round in Europe League thanks to a 2-1 win over Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

In the match held in Athens, Swiss striker Adir Mehmedi gave Wolfsburg the lead in first-half stoppage time but Portuguese midfielder Andre Simoes replied after 64 minutes.

Iranian attacker Ansarifard came off the bench in the 87th minute and hit the winner four minutes into added time.

Ansarifard hammered past to send the German Wolves home empty handed.

“I believed that I would score the goal. I would like to congratulate all AEK players for the valuable win over Wolfsburg. I also want to dedicate this win to my family,” Ansarifard said.

“It’s very hard to expalin my feeling when I found the back of the net. We could have won with more goals if our fans had attended the match,” he added.