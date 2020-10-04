Published: - Oct 04, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic has named his 23-man squad for two friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Mali.

Iran will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Mali as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will first meet Uzbekistan national football team on Oct. 8 in Tashkent.

They also meet Mali in Antalya, Turkey on Oct. 13.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goalkeepers:

Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Rashid Mazaheri (Esteghlal)

Defenders:

Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Persepolis), Aref Gholami (Esteghlal), Sadegh Moharami (Dinamo), Milad Mohammadi (Gent), Mojtaba Najarian (Foolad), Siamak Nemati (Persepolis)

Midfielders:

Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor), Ali Karimi (Esteghlal), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Mehdi Ghaedi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Mehdi Torabi (?)

Forwards:

Sardar Azmoun (Zenit), Mehdi Taremi (Porto), Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi)