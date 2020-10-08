Published: - Oct 08, 2020

Tasnim – The Iran Professional League (IPL) officials have stepped up their safety and medical measures before the start of their 2020/2021 season later this month.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16 teams in the top-flight as well as teams in the division leagues will undergo COVID-19 tests before the new season begins.

Other measures have also been put in place such as the use of outdoor space, maintaining physical distancing, accurate cardiovascular examinations, echocardiography and exercise testing.

Stations for COVID-19 serological test have also been added to ensure the safety and health of players and officials.

The IPL new season will begin on October 31.