Published: - Oct 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Vahid Fazeli has been appointed as new head coach of Iran top-flight team Nassaji Mazandaran.

According to the Ghaemshahr-based club, the 39-year-old coach replaced Mahmoud Fekri.

Fekri has been recently named Esteghlal coach.

Fazeli worked as Fekri’s assistant in Iran Professional League (IPL) last season, where Nassaji finished in ninth place.

He has also worked as coach in First Division teams Aluminium Arak and Kheybar Khorramabad.

The new edition of the IPL, also known as Persian Gulf Premier League, will begin on Oct. 31.