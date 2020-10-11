Published: - Oct 11, 2020

Tasnim – Former Esteghlal coach Parviz Mazloumi was appointed as new sporting director of the club.

He replaced Saeid Ramezani in the Tehran-based football club.

Mazloumi had been named as head coach of Iran U-19 football team in July but resigned from his post to work as Esteghlal’s sporting director.

Mahmoud Fekri has been recently appointed as Esteghlal coach.

The 20th edition of the Iran Professional League (IPL) will kick off on October 31.