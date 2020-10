Published: - Oct 11, 2020

Tasnim – Zob Ahan midfielder Mehdi Mehdipour penned a contract with Esteghlal football team.

The 26-year-old player has joined Esteghlal on a two-year contract.

Mehdipour is Esteghlal’s sixth signing for the new Iran Professional Season (IPL) season.

Rashid Mazahaeri, Mohammad Moradmand, Babak Moradi, Ahmad Mousavi and Matin Karimzadeh have already joined Esteghlal.

The 20th edition of the IPL will kick off on October 31.