Published: - Oct 11, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal has reportedly shown an interest in signing left back Mohammad Naderi.

Naderi has not yet reached an agreement with Persepolis and media reports suggest that the 24-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Esteghlal.

Naderi joined Persepolis from Belgian team Kortrijk on loan and won two Iran Professional League titles with the Reds but suffered an injury ahead of the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage, where Persepolis booked a place in the final.

Persepolis signed Saeid Aghaei as his replacement and the player has reportedly negotiated with Esteghlal.