Published: - Oct 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran iconic forward Sardar Azmoun will be absent in the match against Mali.

Dragan Skocic’s team will meet Mali on Tuesday in Antalya, Turkey but the forward has returned to Russia to play for his club Zenit.

The 25-yard striker scored his 33rd goal against Uzbekistan just before half-time in Tashkent on Thursday, where Iran defeated their hosts 2-1 in a friendly match.

These matches are part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Iran sits third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

Some media outlet reports suggested that the match would be canceled since two Malian players, namely Kiki Kouyaté and Molla Wagué have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.