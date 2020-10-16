Published: - Oct 16, 2020

PLDC - Persepolis football club has cleared roughly $400,000 of its debt to former coach Branko Ivankovic.

According to ISNA, the Croatian coach’s lawyer has confirmed that so far $650,000 of the debt has been settled. The club should pay another $124,000 to Branko plus 60,000 Swiss Franc of fine so as to open its transfer window.

The club’s officials have tried hard these days to find the required resources for settling the issue with Ivankovic.

Due to sanctions, Iran’s Rial is seeing new lows in its history and meanwhile, the same factor has created serious problems for transferring money to any foreign bank.

Ivankovic joined the Reds in April 2015 and gained three consecutive IPL titles from 2016 to 2019, one Hazfi Cup in 2019, three Super Cups from 2017 to 2019, and one AFC Champions League runner-up in 2018 to be named one of the most successful foreign coaches in Iran’s history. He parted ways with Persepolis mainly due to financial issues.