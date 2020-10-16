Published: - Oct 16, 2020

Theargus - Alireza Jahanbakhsh is expected to miss Albion's trip to Crystal Palace.

The Iran international suffered a thigh problem in the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United ahead of the international break.

He is likely to be back in contention when West Brom visit the Amex on October 26.

Jahanbakhsh has not started a Premier League game this season but has been an option off the bench.

Albion boss Graham Potter said today: "There is a slight muscular problem with Ali that kept him out of the Everton game.

“He has not trained with the group this week. It is looking as though Palace might come too soon.

“We will see how it goes but we will certainly not rush.

“He's making progress but it could be more West Brom rather than Crystal Palace."