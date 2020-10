Published: - Oct 19, 2020

Tasnim – Defensive midfielder Mohsen Rabikhah canceled his contract with Persepolis football club.

The 33-year-old player joined Persepolis in 2016 and won four Iran Professional League titles with the team as well as three Super Cups and one Hazfi Cup.

Persepolis has signed Milad Sarlak from Shahr Khodro in the summer transfer window.

Rabikhah was forced to leave the club after he was deemed surplus to requirements.