Published: - Oct 19, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian football club Tractor has set its sight on signing Iranian-Norwegian David Tavakoli.

The 28-year-old forward currently plays at KFUM-Kameratene Oslo.

Tractor has previously shown interest in signing PEC Zwolle forward Reza Ghoochannejhad.

Tractor, who won Iran’s Hazfi Cup in September, is going to strengthen for the Iran Professional League new season.

The Tabriz-based football team will also take part in the 2021 AFC Champions League.