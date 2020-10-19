PAOK snatches draw at AEK, Karim Ansarifard scored [VIDEO]
Ekathimerini - AEK drew 1-1 PAOK in the weekend’s big game in the Super League, while Aris’ hard-fought win over Apollon Smyrnis means the Thessaloniki club remains alone on top.
A Thomas Murg goal one minute before the 90th allowed PAOK to snatch a point from the match with AEK as it canceled out Karim Ansarifard’s opener from the first half.
Aris reached 13 points from five games on Saturday with its 1-0 win over Apollon, in a game played at the neutral ground of PAS Giannina, in Ioannina, due to restoration work at Aris’ Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium. Bruno Gama was on target for the Yellows.
