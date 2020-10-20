Published: - Oct 20, 2020

Tehran Times - The Sports Medicine Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (SMFIRI) has asked Iran’s Football League Organization to postpone the league for six days.

The sports medicine federation has requested the postponement in order to cut chain of coronavirus’ spread.

The new edition of Iran Professional League (IPL), also known as Persian Gulf Premier League, has been scheduled to begin on Oct. 31 but SMFIRI has asked the league organization to start the competition on Nov. 6.

It will be IPL’s 20th edition since its foundation in 2001.

Persepolis are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.

Iran on Monday announced 337 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a record high for a single day in the West Asian country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The previous record death toll for a day was 279 announced last Wednesday.

Iran said the total number of infections in the country reached 534,631 on Monday, with 4,251 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.