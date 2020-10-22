Published: - Oct 22, 2020

Tehran Times - Bosnia and Herzegovina football federation has asked UEFA to scrap the game with Ireland, with an opportunity to play Iran on the cards instead.

Should the game be canceled, Bosnia will arrange a friendly with Iran on Nov. 12.

It could be Iran’s first match against Bosnia since the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where Carlos Queiroz’s side lost to the Dragons 3-1.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Oct. 8 in Tashkent in a friendly match and were scheduled to meet Mali in Antalya five days later but the match was called off after two Malian players tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.