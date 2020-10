Published: - Oct 27, 2020

Tasnim – Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun will likely miss the match against Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

The German giant will host Zenit on Wednesday at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium.

Dortmund and Zenit started their opening matches in Group F with a loss.

Zenit will likely be without star striker Azmoun, who missed last weekend’s game due to illness. The match between Borussia Dortmund and Zenit will be broadcasted and streamed live on Varzesh TV.