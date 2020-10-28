Published: - Oct 28, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal iconic midfielder Ali Karimi has reportedly reached an agreement with Qatar SC.

The 26-year-old midfielder has also been linked with a move to Iranian football club Sepahan.

Media reports suggest that Karimi will travel to Doha on Thursday to finalize his contract with the Qatari club after he failed to reach an agreement with Esteghlal.

Qatar Sports Club is a sports club based in Doha, Qatar. It is best known for its football team which competes in the Qatar Stars League.