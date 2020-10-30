Published: - Oct 30, 2020

Theargus - Albion head coach Graham Potter has given an injury update on Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and the rest of his squad ahead of their trip to Spurs on Sunday.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh missed the 1-1 draw with West Brom at the Amex on Monday, due to a hamstring injury.

There was no place in the squad for Davy Propper, who has only just recovered from an achilles problem, which has led to him missing all of Albion’s Premier League action so far this season.

But Potter is expecting to have a similar group available to one that played against West Brom.

He said: “Yes everybody is fit that we expect.

"We had good numbers training this morning.

"We still have a couple more training sessions to go.

"But I’m expecting the same group as the game against West Brom.”

He then admitted that Propper could feature against Spurs, but it is too early for Jahanbakhsh.

He said: “Good he (Davy) is getting better and better, closer and closer.

"There is an outside chance of him being involved at the weekend.

“It will come too soon for him (Alireza).”