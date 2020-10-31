Published: - Oct 31, 2020

Tasnim – Abdollah Veisi parted ways with Paykan football club by mutual consent on Thursday.

With a week remaining until 2020-21 Iran Professional League (IPL) starts, the 49-year-old coach left his team after disagreement with Paykan’s officials.

Paykan will start the new season with a match against Sanat Naft 0n November 7.

Veisi, who started his coaching career as assistant coach in Foolad in 2006, has coached Saba, Sepahan, Shahin Bushehr, Naft Masjed Soleyman and Esteghlal Khuzestan.

He led Esteghlal Khuzestan to its first IPL title in 2016.