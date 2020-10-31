Published: - Oct 31, 2020

Tasnim – Iran national football team will reportedly play a friendly match with Iran B in Tehran.

Team Melli has been scheduled to meet Bosnia and Herzegovina at Asim Ferhatovic Stadium on November 12.

Dragan Skocic’s team will also play a friendly with Iran B five days later in Tehran.

Iran prepares for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where it sits third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.