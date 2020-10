Published: - Oct 31, 2020

Tasnim – Saipa midfielder Mohammad Sharifi joined Iranian football champion Persepolis on Saturday.

The 20-year-old player has penned a two-year contract with Persepolis.

No details about the contract fee have been revealed.

In 2017, Sharifi was chosen by The Guardian as one of the best 60 young talents in world football.

The new edition of the Iran Professional League will kick off on November 6.

Persepolis will meet Saipa in Tehran on November 6.