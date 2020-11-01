Published: - Nov 01, 2020

Tasnim - Edin Dzeko has been invited to Bosnia and Herzegovina football team for the friendly match against Iran.

The European country will host Team Melli on November 12 at the Asim Ferhatović Hase Stadium.

Bosnia coach Dusan Bajevic has announced the list of players for the match against Iran.

The list includes 32 candidates, six of whom are players from BH Premier League clubs.

Dzeko, who opened Iran’s goal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, is among the players who has been invited to Bosnia national team.

The 34-year-old striker currently plays for Serie A club Roma.

“We want to give a chance to the football players from the domestic competition, and this friendly match can help us see how they manage when the competition is stronger and the demands are higher,” says head coach Bajevic.