Nov 09, 2020

Tasnim – Alireza Marzban was officially named Moharram Navidkia’s assistant in Sepahan football club on Monday.

He has returned to the Isfahan-based club after eight years. Marzban was Zlatko Kranjcar’s assistant in Sepahan in 2011-12 season, where Sepahan won the Iran Professional League title.

Marzban most recently coached at Naft Masjed Soleyman.

The 62-year-old coach started his coaching career at German club FC Eschborn and has also worked at Steel Azin, Montenegro national team and Persepolis as assistant and also headed Padideh, Paykan and Siahjamegan as head coach.