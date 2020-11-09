Published: - Nov 09, 2020

Tasnim – Ex-Iran national team striker Reza Ghoochannejhad ‘Gucci’ has been linked with a move to Persepolis.

The 33-year-old hitman currently plays at Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle but Iranian media outlets have reported that the Iranian club has set its sight on signing the player.

Persepolis forward Isa Alekasir has been handed a six-month ban for 'eye-slant' celebration in the AFC Champions League against Pakhtakor.

Persepolis has qualified for the 2020 ACL final match and will meet the champion of the East region on December 19 in Doha.

The team, who is going to win the Iranian football league for the fifth time in a row, also needs a forward for domestic matches.

Now, media reports suggest that Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi has negotiated with Gucci.