Published: - Nov 10, 2020

Tehran Times - National Team head coach Dragan Skocic praised the Iranian football team, saying they are making progress every year.

Iran are scheduled to meet Bosnia and Herzegovina football team in a friendly match on Thursday as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“The Iranian national football team, along with Japan, are the best Asian national team. This is confirmed by FIFA's ranking list. Iran are making progress every year. I am honored to be selected as the team coach,” Skocic said in an exclusive interview with Sportske.ba.

“Iranians are the most hospitable and welcoming people in the world. I am not saying that because I am coach of Iran. Anyone who has ever been in Iran for at least one day, will confirm that,” he added.

Iran national football team will meet Bosnia behind closed the doors at the Asim Ferhatović-Hase Stadium.

“I really appreciate the Bosnian football federation for arranging the friendly. Needless to talk about quality of some Bosnian players. BiH have always had high quality players. Miralem Pjanic is a world class player. I want Bosnia to win their matches, but the match against us,” the Croat concluded.