Published: - Nov 12, 2020

PLDC - Ehsan Haji Safi has equaled Mehdi Mahdavikia's national caps record after making his 111th appearance for Team Melli against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

He was in the starting XI of the international friendly staged in Sarajevo.

The 30-year-old captain of the Iranian national football team has played for the team since 12 years ago.

Haji Safi and Mahdavikia are now jointly standing fifth regarding the national caps record with 111 appearances.

Taking Haji Safi's age into account, it is expected that the left-winger would reach records of Seyyed Jalal Hosseini (115 caps), Ali Karimi (127 caps), Ali Daei (149 caps), and Javad Nekounam (151 caps).