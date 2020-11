Published: - Nov 17, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team defender Siavash Yazdani has been ruled out for six weeks.

Yazdani has suffered a hamstring injury.

He will be eligible in late December.

Esteghlal defender Mohammad Naderi has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Yazdani and Naderi will be absent in the match against Foolad in Matchweek 2 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.