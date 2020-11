Published: - Nov 17, 2020

Tasnim – Machine Sazi coach Vahid Bayatloo extended his contract with the Iranian top-flight football team for two years.

Bayatloo, 32, is the youngest coach in the 2020-21 Iran Professional League (IPL).

He replaced Hooman Afazeli at the end of the last season.

Machine Sazi started the new IPL season with a 3-0 defeat to Shahr Khodro.

The Tabriz-based football team will meet Zob Ahan on Friday.