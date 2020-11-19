Jahanbakhsh Has Not Fully Recovered Yet
Tasnim – Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has not fully recovered from a foot injury.
The Iranian had a 7-minute cameo in Brighton’s last match against Burnley.
It was his first appearance since being removed during the 0-3 defeat against United in the Carabao Cup with a tight hamstring, 101greatgoals.com reported.
Jahanbakhsh isn’t expected to start the weekend but may be used as an impact sub.
Brighton will meet Aston Villa on Saturday in Villa Park.
