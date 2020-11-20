Published: - Nov 20, 2020

Tehran Times - Foolad football team claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over Esteghlal on Matchday 2 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Esteghlal captain Vouria Ghafouri gave the visiting team a lead in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot but Farshad Ahmadzadeh headed home from Luciano Pereira’s cross in the 72nd minute.

Pereira scored the winner in the added time from the penalty spot in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena.

In Kerman derby, Gol Gohar defeated Mes Rafsanjan 2-0 thank to a brace from Godwin Mensha in the second half.

And Machine Sazi were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Zob Ahan in Tabriz. Vahid Mohammadzadeh received a straight red card in the first minute of the match.

Peyman Babaei gave the hosts a lead in the 80th minute but Abdollah Hosseini leveled the score with a minute remaining.

On Saturday, Paykan will meet Shahr Khodro and Persepolis host Sanat Naft.