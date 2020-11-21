Published: - Nov 21, 2020

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team head coach Mahmoud Fekri could face ban after using bad language in front of a TV camera.

At the end of the match against Foolad in Iran Professional League on Friday, Fekri used improper language in Ahvaz.

Esteghlal suffered a 2-1 defeat in the final minutes of the match and it made the coach angry.

Foolad have filed a disciplinary complaint to Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on the case.

After the final whistle of the match, Fekri made comments as he walked along the touchline toward the tunnel at the Foolad Arena.

The video footage quickly went viral on social media.