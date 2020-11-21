Football betting online with Betway

Persepolis victorious over Sanat Naft: IPL [VIDEO]

Siamak Nemati  

Persepolis Sanat Naft

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Sanat Naft 1-0 on Matchday 2 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

On a rainy day in Tehran, Siamak Nemati scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.

IPL holders had started the new season with a goalless draw against Saipa.

The match between Paykan and Shahr Khodro in Tehran remained unfinished due to heavy rainfall.

The match will be held on Sunday.

Comments powered by CComment

Top