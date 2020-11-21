Persepolis victorious over Sanat Naft: IPL [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Sanat Naft 1-0 on Matchday 2 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.
On a rainy day in Tehran, Siamak Nemati scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.
IPL holders had started the new season with a goalless draw against Saipa.
The match between Paykan and Shahr Khodro in Tehran remained unfinished due to heavy rainfall.
The match will be held on Sunday.
