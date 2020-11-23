Published: - Nov 23, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi scored once again for Portuguese top-flight football team Porto on Saturday.

Porto defeated Fabril 2-0 in the third round of the Portuguese Cup at the Alfredo da Silva Stadium.

Toni Martinez scored the first goal in the 45th minute and taremi made it 2-0 six minutes into the second half.

Taremi had already scored in the match against Portimonense in the Primeira Liga in early November.