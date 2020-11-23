Mehdi Taremi Scores Second Goal for Porto [VIDEO]
Tasnim – Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi scored once again for Portuguese top-flight football team Porto on Saturday.
Porto defeated Fabril 2-0 in the third round of the Portuguese Cup at the Alfredo da Silva Stadium.
Toni Martinez scored the first goal in the 45th minute and taremi made it 2-0 six minutes into the second half.
Taremi had already scored in the match against Portimonense in the Primeira Liga in early November.
