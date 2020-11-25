Published: - Nov 25, 2020

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Machine Sazi 1-0 thanks to Hrvoje Milic’s stunning free-kick in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The Blues hosted Machine Sazi in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and earned a 1-0 win to bounce back from the last week’s 2-1 defeat against Foolad.

Milic scored the winner in the 57th minute.

The Blues moved up to second place with six points after three weeks.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar and Foolad shared the points in a 1-1 draw. Godwin Mensha scored for Gol Gohar from the penalty spot in the 8th minute and Mohammad Ghaseminejad equalized the match in the 41st minute.

Saipa defeated Nassaji 1-0 courtesy of Mohsen Mosalman’s 65th-minute goal.

Newly-promoted teams Aluminum Arak and Mes Rafsanjan played out a goalless draw in Arak.

On Thursday, Naft Masjed Soleyman will host Persepolis, Tractor meet Sepahan in Tabriz, Zob Ahan entertain Paykan and Shahr Khodro play Sanat Naft in Mashhad.