Published: - Nov 30, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal forward Cheick Diabate will be sidelined for three weeks with a strained calf muscle.

The Malian suffered the left foot injury in Esteghlal’s training session on Sunday.

Esteghlal is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) after eight years and it could be a big blow for the team.

The Blues will play Paykan on Tuesday in Matchweek 4 of the IPL in Tehran.

Esteghlal sits second in the table with six points from three matches.