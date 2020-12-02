Published: - Dec 02, 2020

PLDC - According to reports, Iranian winger of Brighton Alireza Jahanbakhsh may leave the Premier League as he has found less chance to play during his stay in England.

In a report, Sussex Express studied the possibilities of changes in Brighton during the January transfer window.

One of the players that the report points to is Iranian international Alireza Jahanbakhsh. "Looked to finding his best form in the Carabao matches and was pushing for a PL starting role, until a hamstring injury scuppered his plans. Used as a late sub in the 1-1 against Liverpool but could struggle to break into the starting XI and may seek a loan move to get minutes on the pitch.

Likely to be used as an impact sub if he stays," reads the report.

Meanwhile, he has shown a shining performance in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar where he managed to win the golden boot of the league in the 2017-2018 season. He had then come on the radar of top Dutch teams but he eventually joined Brighton with a reported record fee of £17m on a five-year deal in July 2018.

Ajax had reportedly eyed to sign Jahanbakh in the summer amid reports of the Iranian player's problems with Brighton's coach Graham Potter.