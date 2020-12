Published: - Dec 03, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team iconic midfielder Masoud Rigi will be sidelined for three weeks due to a shoulder injury.

He suffered a shoulder dislocation in the match against Paykan on Monday and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

He underwent a successful surgery in Tehran’s Shafayahyaeian Hospital on Tuesday.

Rigi needs two to three weeks to be fit.

His absence is a big blow to Esteghlal.