Published: - Dec 04, 2020

Tasnim – English side Leicester lost to Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine in Europa League group stage Thursday night.

Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who has recently joined Zorya Luhansk from Fenerbahçe, scored six minutes from time to inflict a first defeat on the Foxes in the competition.

Leicester remains top of Group G thanks to its head-to-head record against Braga and will finish first if it wins at home to rock-bottom AEK Athens in the final group game next week.

Zorya failed to book a place in the next stage and remained in third place.