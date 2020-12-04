Published: - Dec 04, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club announced on Friday that they had put their entire team in quarantine to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The match between Persepolis with Nassaji which was scheduled for Sunday in Ghaemshahr has been canceled by the Iran Football League Organization for this reason.

The Reds will most likely not play Zob Ahan on Dec. 12 since the seven players of the Isfahan based football team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Persepolis will meet the East Zone champions in the 2020 AFC Champions League Final match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Dec.19.

No Iranian team have won AFC Champions League since its introduction in 2002 and it could be a golden chance for the football-mad country to end the title drought in the Asian football’s showpiece tournament.

Iran’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 347 coronavirus death cases in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 49,695 since the outbreak of the disease in the country on Feb. 19.