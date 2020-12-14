Published: - Dec 14, 2020

Tasnim – Porto striker Mehdi Taremi said his job is to score goals, but what matters most is for the team to win.

Tasnim – Porto striker Mehdi Taremi said his job is to score goals, but what matters most is for the team to win.

Taremi scored a goal in the 2-1 win against Tondela at Estádio do Dragão, which allowed FC Porto to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup.

“We had a difficult match, against a compact and well-organized team, which created difficulties for us. We could have scored more goals, but the most important thing is that we won the match,” Taremi told the FC Porto’s website.

“FC Porto is a great club and I feel happy to be here. I’m always focused on helping the team and I know I’ll do better every day. I respect all the coach’s options and I play wherever he wants,” the Iranian added.

“I think I can do better than I have done so far. My job is to score goals, but the essential is always that the team wins. First, I want to win, then, if I score, great for me,” Taremi concluded.