Published: - Dec 18, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis football team coach Yahya Golmohammadi said while he respected Ulsan Hyundai, his team's only objective is to win the title of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

The final match will be held on Saturday in Doha’s Al-Janoub Stadium.

“It is a difficult final match that is extremely important for both teams. Both teams put in a lot of effort and went through difficult days to reach here, so both teams are here on merit and I expect one of the most exciting matches in Asian football," said Golmohammadi.

"Ulsan Hyundai is a very good team, and will fight to win title just like us."

"We are Persepolis and we have one objective which is to win the AFC Champions League. I promise Persepolis fans that we will fight from start to finish and give everything to bring the trophy home and bring joy to our fans,” he added.