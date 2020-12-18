Published: - Dec 18, 2020

Tehran Times - Gol Gohar football team defeated Shahr Khodro 3-1 to reclaim top spot of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Nigerian forward Godwin Mensha netted a hat-trick to seal three points for the hosts.

Shahr Khodro’s midfielder Sadegh Sadeghi scored a consolation goal in the 77th minute.

Naft Masjed Soleyman earned a late victory against Foolad thanks to Nima Entezari’s injury-time goal.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan and Esteghlal played out a goalless draw.

Saipa collected their fifth draw out of seven games after they were held to a goalless draw against Machine Sazi.

Tractor also defeated visiting Paykan 3-1 in Tabriz. Mehdi Tikdari, Ashkan Dejagah and Mohammad Abbaszadeh were on target for Tractor and Reza Jabireh scored for Paykan.

On Thursday, Sanat Naft lost to Aluminum Arak 1-0 and Mes defeated Nassaji with the same result.

Gol Gohar returned to the top with 13 points, one point ahead of Persepolis.