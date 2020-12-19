Published: - Dec 19, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team of Iran lost to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 at the 2020 AFC Champions League final on Saturday.

The match was held at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Ulsan had a better start and captain Sin Jin-Ho hit the right post with a shot from outside the box in the 9th minute.

Shortly after, Persepolis started to dominate the match and put the opponents under pressure. As the first half looked headed to a close, Persepolis forward Mehdi Abdi scored in the 45th minute with a shot from the center of the box.

Just seconds later, the Korean team were awarded a penalty by VAR decision and Brazilian forward Junior Negrao converted his penalty.

Referee Abdulrahman Ibrahim Y J Al-Jassim once again showed the Persepolis’ penalty spot in the 55th minute after he was invited to consult VAR due to Mehdi Shiri’s handball into the box.

Persepolis created several chances to equalize the match but their players failed to capitalize their chances.

Persepolis had already become runners-up in the 2018 AFC Champions League after losing to Kashima Antlers of Japan 2-0 on aggregate.