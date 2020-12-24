Published: - Dec 24, 2020

Tasnim – Shahr Khodro drew 2-2 with Aluminum football team in Matchweek 8 of Iran Professional League (IPL) in Mashhad on Wednesday.

Aluminum midfielder Saeid Bagher Pasand headed home in the 11th minute and Shahr Khodro midfielder Akbar Sadeghi equalized the match with a long-range strike in the 19th minute.

Mehdi Hosseini put Aluminum ahead once again in the 26th minute.

One minute remaining to the break, Shahr Khodro midfielder Sadegh Baba Ahmadi received his second yellow card and was forced to leave the field.

Hossein Mehraban scored for the Mashhad-based football team in the 57th minute to save a point for his team.

In Tehran, Paykan tied Saipa 1-1 at the Shohada Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

Amir Roustaei found the back of the net for Paykan in the 22nd minute and Reza Jafari equalized the match in the 73rd minute. Paykan midfielder Majid Eidi was shown his second yellow card just after the hour mark.

Thursday:

*Machine Sazi – Naft Masjed Soleyman

*Zob Ahan – Gol Gohar

*Sanat Naft – Tractor